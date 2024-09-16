Socorro Police looking for man accused of making fraudulent land sales

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Police are looking for Alex Montoya, who is wanted for multiple fraud charges.

Socorro PD officials say Montoya conducted several fraudulent land sales, and he is now charged with two counts of forgery to defraud or harm an elderly person, fraudulent securing of document execution, tampering with government records, and two counts of forgery to defraud or harm another.

Anyone with knowledge of Montoya's whereabouts is asked to contact Socorro Police.