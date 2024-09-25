Coronado High School on HOLD protocol
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Coronado High School is on a HOLD protocol after El Paso ISD Police officers were called out to respond to a reported crime near campus.
District officials say they placed the campus on the HOLD out of an abundance of caution. The HOLD is in the process of being lifted.
Read the district's full statement below:
“El Paso ISD Police officers responded to a report near the Coronado High School campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the campus was placed on a HOLD protocol. The officers have ensured that all students and staff are safe. The protocol is in the process of being lifted.
The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.”EPISD