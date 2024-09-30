Skip to Content
One person injured after being struck by a car in east El Paso

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 6:06 AM
Published 6:13 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is recovering after being hit by a car in east El Paso, early Monday morning.

El Paso Police say it happened at 1441 North Zaragoza Rd. and was first reported at 2:17 a.m.

They say that the person sustained serious injuries.

Our ABC-7 crew says the incident happened inside a shopping center.

Traffic is not being affected.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Author Profile Photo

Isabella Martinez

