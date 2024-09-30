One person injured after being struck by a car in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person is recovering after being hit by a car in east El Paso, early Monday morning.
El Paso Police say it happened at 1441 North Zaragoza Rd. and was first reported at 2:17 a.m.
They say that the person sustained serious injuries.
Our ABC-7 crew says the incident happened inside a shopping center.
Traffic is not being affected.
Special Traffic Investigators were called out to investigate the scene.
