Las Cruces firefighters extinguish early morning house fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a house fire on the 4200 block of Salvia Loop early this morning.

LCFD officials say that around 5 AM, the fire broke out, emitting heavy smoke from the attached garage when emergency crews arrived.

Crews brought the fire, which was contained to the garage, under control within 15 minutes.

No one was inside of the house when fire crews searched. They learned that the sole occupant had been alerted by the fire alarm system and ran outside unharmed.

The damage caused by the fire is estimated to be around $75,000.

Fire investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.