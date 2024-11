EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 viewers captured images appearing to show an ambulance overturned in Horizon.

Courtesy: @el_elias28 via Instagram

The images show an ambulance on its side in the middle of the street near Horizon High School.

Emergency personnel, as well as a Horizon Police unit, were spotted at the scene of the crash.