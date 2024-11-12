Skip to Content
Downtown El Paso business catches fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is saying electrical wiring was what caused a downtown building to catch fire.

It happened at the back of Grace Trading Store, located at 511 South Stanton Street Sunday night.

ABC-7 crews captured video of people starting to work through the rubble and damaged goods left behind by the fire.

The fire department says the blaze was knocked down within minutes and no Fire Marshal investigation was conducted.

El Paso Electric has confirmed that it disconnected power to the business for safety reasons.

Grace Tradings' owners told ABC-7 that they lost over $40,000 in merchandise.

