Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Multi-car crash blocking all lanes at NM 478, Ohare Road

By
New
Published 10:06 AM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County officials warn a "multiple-vehicle crash" is blocking all lanes at the intersection of NM 478 and Ohare Road right now.

Officials explain on social media that traffic is currently being rerouted onto Joy Road back to NM 478.

"Motorists should reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel & equipment.  Please use extreme caution and expect delays or seek an alternate route," officials added.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content