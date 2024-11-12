Multi-car crash blocking all lanes at NM 478, Ohare Road

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Dona Ana County officials warn a "multiple-vehicle crash" is blocking all lanes at the intersection of NM 478 and Ohare Road right now.

Officials explain on social media that traffic is currently being rerouted onto Joy Road back to NM 478.

#TrafficAlert #RoadAdvisory #Anthony All lanes are closed at the intersection of NM 478 and Ohare Rd due to a multiple-vehicle crash. Traffic is being rerouted onto Joy Rd back to NM 478. — Doña Ana County (@DACinformation) November 12, 2024

"Motorists should reduce speed, obey posted signs, and watch for emergency personnel & equipment. Please use extreme caution and expect delays or seek an alternate route," officials added.