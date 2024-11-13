Special Traffic Investigators looking into crash at I-10 West and Yarbrough

Update: Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the crash, which police describe as a three-vehicle collision.

Update: Traffic along Gateway West and Yarbrough is being re-directed, according to a post from El Paso Police. The Lee Trevino on-ramp from Gateway West is blocked at this time. Traffic on Gateway East and Yarbrough is also being re-directed. Clearing time until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A severe crash is blocking the left two lanes of I-10 West near the Yarbrough exit right now.

That is according to an alert sent out by the Texas Department of Transportation traffic map system.

The crash's severity is listed as high. It happened at 11:19 AM, according to TxDOT.

Courtesy: TxDOT

The clearing time is currently unknown.