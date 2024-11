EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semi is on fire at I-10 East at Paisano. An ABC-7 viewer sent in the video showing the truck spewing flames into the air.

TxDOT says that all lanes, shoulders, and the entrance and exit ramps nearby are all blocked as crews try to contain the flames.

The fire broke out at 6:08 PM today.

TxDOT says the clearing time is unknown.