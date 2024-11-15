Skip to Content
Amber Alert: Child abducted in Athens, Texas

ATHENS, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas officials put out an Amber Alert for an abducted child in Athens, Texas, a town an hour and a half southwest of Dallas.

The alert says that the Henderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 11-year-old Mia James.

James is described as a white female last seen wearing a long-sleeved teal hoodie with "venom" in glitter letters and black shorts.

Anyone with information on James' whereabouts is asked to contacts HCSO at (903)-677-6311 or call 911.

