Body found in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police responded to a 911 call at Father Rahm Avenue and South Virginia Street in the Segundo Barrio this morning.

Police officials tell ABC-7 that the call, which came in at 9:38 AM, reported a body in the area. Police confirm that they are now investigating a death. They are not giving out any other information at the moment.

Reports from the area indicate that the body was found near the grocery store located at the intersection of Father Rahm Avenue and South Virginia Street.