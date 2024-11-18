Skip to Content
Suspicious item reported at EPPD’s Pebble Hills Regional Command

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police Department officials say they received reports of a "suspicious item" at Pebble Hills Regional Command.

The command center is located at 10780 Pebble Hills in East El Paso.

EPPD officials say that the station is currently closed to the public as crews work to learn more about the item.

No other information is available right now. Police say they will release information as it becomes available.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the station right now.

