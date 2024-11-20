Student caught with airsoft gun at Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A video of a student at Montwood High School appearing to carry a weapon on campus circulated online today.

"The student has been identified and addressed by district police," Montwood Principal David Herrera stated in a message to parents today. "The item was confirmed to be an airsoft gun."

Herrera added that no threat had been made to students or the campus and that students are safe to continue their day as normal.