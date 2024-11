EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department bomb squad is investigating a suspicious item at the National Guard facility in Northeast El Paso right now.

The 911 call came in at 10:28 AM.

El Paso Police Department officials say officers are at 9100 Gateway North, where the Texas National Guard and Army National Guard facilities are located.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.