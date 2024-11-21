Car hits 4 pedestrians, speeds off in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A car hit four pedestrians then sped off in Central El Paso this afternoon.

First responders say the crash happened near the intersection of Arizona and North Virginia at 4:22 PM today.

The 911 call came in as a pedestrian-involved motor vehicle crash.

When officers got to the scene, they found four injured people.

Emergency crews rushed all four patients to University Medical Center. Three of the people had minor injuries and one had suffered serious injuries, officials say.

Police are now looking for the car that officials say fled the scene after hitting the pedestrians.