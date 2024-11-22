Former Mesilla Valley dispatcher charged with making terroristic threats

MESILLA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A former Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority (MVRDA) emergency dispatcher is charged with making multiple terroristic threats on Facebook against county facilities and employees.

Federal officials charged 53-year-old Jason Rivera after they say he posted about explosives at MVRDA and directed threats at specific employees. Officials say Rivera posted the threats on Facebook on April 11 and April 25, 2024.

"One post stated there was a bomb at the MVRDA, prompting a lockdown and bomb sweep by the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office," federal prosecutors explained Friday. "Rivera also registered a website titled "killdonaanacounty.org" and tagged county officials in his threatening messages."

Investigators were able to link Rivera to the posts' IP address origins. Rivera reportedly acknowledged the account and posts while speaking with investigators on April 25.

Rivera had worked for MVRDA for eight years until September 2020, federal prosecutors say. They add that Rivera displayed "troubling" behavior during and after his time with the agency.

Rivera has made his first appearance before a judge and is awaiting another hearing on November 26. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.