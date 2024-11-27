Firefighter injured battling blaze in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a house on the 3900 block of Crystal Place in Las Cruces Tuesday afternoon.

Las Cruces firefighters rushed to the house around 4:30 that afternoon after getting reports of a fire on the back porch. Once on scene, firefighters found the fire had extended into the attic.

They got the flames under control within 20 minutes and rescued two cats. Officials say the two cats and two residents were displaced after the fire.

Officials say the injured firefighter sustained minor injuries. They estimated cost and cause of the fire are still under investigation.