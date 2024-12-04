Three people seriously injured in crash in Mesquite

MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash in mesquite today.

It happened at Stern Drive and East Organ Road, which is just past Vado Speedway, parallel to I-10.

An ABC-7 crew captured video of the scene.

You can see debris scattered throughout the road and the tow truck on the scene.

A spokesperson from New Mexico State Police says three people were taken to a local area hospital with injuries.

She also says alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor to the crash.

Details leading up to the crash are still under investigation. We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more.