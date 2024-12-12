Crash on I-10 at Vinton Exit

VINTON, Texas (KVIA) -- Two cars crashed on I-10 West at the Vinton Exit this morning, snarling traffic.

The SUV involved in the crash could not be driven away and ended up blocking the left lane.

The SUV's driver suffered minor injuries and received medical attention.

Crews temporarily closed I-10 as they worked to clean an oil spill.

The other car in the crash was moved from the roadway quickly, officials say.

The crash happened at around 7:17 AM and the highway reopened at 8:38 AM.