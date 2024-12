EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died after they were hit by a vehicle in East El Paso, according to Fire dispatchers.

It happened on Loop 375 and the Pebble Hills on ramp just before 5:30 a.m. Friday.

TXDOT says all Southbound lanes of Loop 375 are currently shut down.

We are working to learn more details at this time and will provide updates as we get them.