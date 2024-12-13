Serious crash closes Mesa in both directions by Castellano Dr. in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A serious crash has closed all lanes of N. Mesa Dr. between Argonaut and Mesa Park, according to El Paso Police.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. It happened on N. Mesa Dr. and Castellano Dr. at 2:20 a.m. Friday.

El Paso Fire dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital but our ABC-7 crews did see an ambulance on the scene as well as red tape blocking off the area.

We are working to learn more details at this time and will provide updates as we get them.