Semi trailer fire burning on I-10 West near Zaragoza

today at 4:59 PM
Published 4:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a semi trailer fire on I-10 West is backing up traffic.

The fire is happening right after the Zaragoza exit, police say. Emergency crews have closed the right two lanes and traffic is backed up to Loop 375, officials say.

The current clearing time is set at two hours right now.

Skip to content