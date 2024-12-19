Kidnapping victim recovered from house in El Paso’s Lower Valley after 9 days

Update (1:37 PM): The suspects' mugshots are now available. View them below:

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff's Office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A specialized task force recovered a kidnapping victim after nine days of investigations.

Officers arrested Uriel Herrera Contreras, 40, and Jose Antonio Herrera, 44 and charged them with aggravated kidnapping yesterday. Officers booked them into the El Paso County Detention Facility on $400,000 bonds each. Their mugshots are not yet publicly available.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit, El Paso Police Department, Horizon Police Department, Texas Rangers, FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force, and U.S. Border Patrol Special Operations Group started investigating the kidnapping on December 9, 2024.

The first 911 call reported the kidnapping on the 12300 block of Clifton Hill Road. The victim was recovered unharmed at 11:35 last night after a search at a home on the 600 block of Onate Way in the Lower Valley.

Emergency crews took the victim to the hospital for medical evaluation afterward. Officials have not identified the victim.

Now, investigators are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping. No information has been made public yet, although authorities said details will be released as they become available.