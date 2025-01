EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are currently at the scene of a shooting in Northeast El Paso.

Officials say that dispatchers first received reports of the shooting at 12:22 PM. It happened on the 6900 block of Copper Town.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital. Officials have not yet released information on the severity of those injuries.

Investigators remain at the scene. ABC-7 has a crew going to the shooting now.