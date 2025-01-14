Skip to Content
El Paso police catch man driving 98 mph on Mesa, charge him with DWI

Published 4:54 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials say that officers arrested 35-year-old Jorge Mariano Polo-Hernandez for DWI and possession of cocaine after officers reported seeing Polo-Hernandez's car traveling 98-miles-per-hour in a 40 mile-per-hour zone.

Officers stopped Polo-Hernandez on North Mesa Street and found that he was allegedly intoxicated, officials say. They also reportedly found cocaine in his possession.

Officers booked Polo-Hernandez into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where he was charged with DWI and possession and booked on a combined $4,000 bond.

The arrest happened New Year's Eve at 11:41 PM, however, police officials only publicly released information today.

