‘Severe’ crash blocking traffic on Loop 375 in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking traffic on Loop 375 North at the Vista Del Sol exit right now.

The TxDOT traffic alert map system says that all but one lane is currently being blocked off by first responders at the scene. A picture of the crash, however, shows all traffic diverted off the highway and away from the wreckage.

The call first came in a 2:48 PM, TxDOT says. The clearing time is currently listed as unknown. The severity of the crash is listed as high.