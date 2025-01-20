Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

‘Severe’ crash blocking traffic on Loop 375 in Far East El Paso

TxDOT
By
New
Published 3:07 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash is blocking traffic on Loop 375 North at the Vista Del Sol exit right now.

The TxDOT traffic alert map system says that all but one lane is currently being blocked off by first responders at the scene. A picture of the crash, however, shows all traffic diverted off the highway and away from the wreckage.

The call first came in a 2:48 PM, TxDOT says. The clearing time is currently listed as unknown. The severity of the crash is listed as high.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content