Update: All lanes are now closed.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A large plume of smoke is currently visible for miles after a crash reported at I-10 East and Transmountain.

The TxDOT traffic alert system says that the crash happened at 4:28 PM. The clearing time is currently unknown.

All lanes are currently blocked due to the crash. Use the ABC-7 Traffic Map to find an alternate route.