EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews are at the scene of a hazmat situation in South El Paso.

This is happening at 1601 East 4th Avenue, which is in an area where a lot of warehouses are located, very near the border with Mexico.

The hazmat situation is classified as condition 3.

No other information is currently available. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene.