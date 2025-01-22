Teens point gun at El Paso Police officers through car window, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of three El Paso teens were arrested after police say one of them pointed a rifle at an officer while driving in East El Paso.

Officers were looking for the source of gunfire heard in the area around Edgemere and Lee Trevino when they spotted a car driven by Joshua Dominic Parga, 19. Officials say that as officers pulled up to the car, they saw a person pointing a rifle at them through Parga's car window.

Parga started driving away from officers as they tried to stop him, but crashed soon after near Pebble Hills Elementary School.

All three teens in the car then started running away. Officers tracked them down and took them into custody. Police officers found a rifle and two handguns in the car, according to EPPD officials. Officers booked them into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Police identified the passengers in the car as Gavin James Kish, 19, and Michael Espindola, 18. Parga is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 and was booked into jail on a combined $33,500 bond. Kish is charged with Unlawful Carrying Of A Weapon and was booked into jail on a $2,500 bond. Espindola is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Public Servant and was booked into jail on a combined $10,000 bond.

This incident happened at 2:27 PM on Friday, January 17, 2025. Police first made the details of these arrests public today.