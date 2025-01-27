Las Cruces man charged with arson, accused of setting motel fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A motel on Picacho Avenue in Las Cruces caught fire, injuring four people. Law enforcement officials arrested one man for arson.

Courtesy: LCFD

The fire happened at 10 AM on Saturday at the Western Inn located at 2155 West Picacho Avenue.

It took 26 firefighters to put out the flames and contain the heavy smoke, officials say. The process took about 20 minutes.

Four hotel occupants were treated by emergency personnel at the scene. They did not go to the hospital, however.

Those occupants were temporarily displaced and relocated to other units within the motel.

Officials say they arrested Zachary Dennis, 34, and charged him with arson after a preliminary investigation.

Zachary Dennis (Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Facility)

Officials are holding Dennis without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.