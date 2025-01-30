Skip to Content
Police say child on scooter may have been hit by car following South-Central El Paso crash

Published 7:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police are responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Delta and Val Verde in South-Central El Paso, which is near Silva Magnet High School.

Police say a vehicle may have struck a child riding on a scooter around 7:40 AM. The severity of the potential injuries has not yet been reported.

An ABC-7 crew is en route to the scene. We'll continue to update on air and online as we learn more information.

Carter Diggs

