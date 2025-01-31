Fatal crash backing up traffic along I-10 East at Avenida de Mesilla

Update (6:15 PM): New Mexico State Police confirm that one person died in the crash. Law enforcement is still at the crash and the cause is still under investigation.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A serious crash is backing up traffic along I-10 East at the Avenida de Mesilla exit.

New Mexico road officials describe the crash as involving multiple cars in a construction zone.

Officials are asking everyone driving through the area to reduce their speed. No other information is available right now.