Road rages leads to officer-involved shooting on Sunland Park in West El Paso

Update: Police officials say that the incident started as road rage when a 33-year-old man tried to run over an officer.

Police say the unidentified man then ran away along Sunland Park, but was eventually apprehended. The man was injured and taken to the hospital, officials say. They add that the officer was not injured.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting at Cromo and Sunland Park in West El Paso.

The Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera system shows that police officers are blocking a large portion of Sunland Park as officers are on the scene investigating.

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting was first reporting at 2:01 PM.