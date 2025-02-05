Skip to Content
El Pasoan pleads to injuring child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Jonathan Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of felony injury to a child.

A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office says that Lopez received a 10-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors explain that Lopez brought an infant with a broken elbow to Del Sol Medical Center on January 24, 2024. Medical staff found the child also had fractured ribs and a skull fracture.

Lopez explained that another child had jumped on the baby while he or she was on the couch, however, medical staff found the child's injuries were "inconsistent with Lopez's narrative."

