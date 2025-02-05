Skip to Content
Man pleads guilty to robbery at Cielo Vista Mall

EPPD
By
New
Published 4:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso man pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Prosecutors say Carlos Alberto Ruiz, 42, tried to leave the JC Penny at Cielo Vista Mall with a suitcase. A store employee tried to stop Ruiz, who then allegedly swung the suitcase and hit the employee.

A spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office says that police officers found Ruiz in position of additional stolen items, such a clothing.

