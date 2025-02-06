Fentanyl-laced drink sickens Las Crucen

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking into reports that a drink delivered from a fast-food restaurant was laced with fentanyl. The drink reportedly sickened and hospitalized a 20-year-old man.

Police describe the man's injuries as "not life-threatening."

The report first came in Tuesday at 1 PM. Police first informed the public of this incident this afternoon.

"Las Cruces police have seen various claims and accounts on social media and ask users to refrain from speculating on this incident," a police spokesperson stated today. "Unconfirmed reports could damage reputations, cause unnecessary fear and interfere with the investigative process."

Police have not said from which restaurant the drink had originated.

"Anyone with information on this incident, or any similar incident, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795."