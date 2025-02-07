Crash causes serious injury

The crash happened this afternoon in East El Paso.

Officials say that emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash on I-10 West near the Viscount exit seriously injured one person.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.