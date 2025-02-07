Skip to Content
Crash causes serious injury

Published 3:19 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash on I-10 West near the Viscount exit seriously injured one person.

Officials say that emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital.

The crash happened this afternoon in East El Paso.

