El Paso ISD officer arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD officials confirm that district Officer Christopher Duran is currently on administrative leave.

Jail records show that Duran was arrested and booked into the El Paso Downtown Jail on a Interference with Public Duties charge.

The jail records show that officers booked Duran on February 3, 2025, and he bonded out of jail on a $300 bond later the same day.

ABC-7 is working to learn the details leading up to Duran's arrest.

Read El Paso ISD's full statement below: