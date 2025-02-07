El Paso ISD officer arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso ISD officials confirm that district Officer Christopher Duran is currently on administrative leave.
Jail records show that Duran was arrested and booked into the El Paso Downtown Jail on a Interference with Public Duties charge.
The jail records show that officers booked Duran on February 3, 2025, and he bonded out of jail on a $300 bond later the same day.
ABC-7 is working to learn the details leading up to Duran's arrest.
Read El Paso ISD's full statement below:
"El Paso ISD is committed to ensuring a safe environment for students, staff, and families. Our focus is on strengthening our police department through the promotion of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. We are actively enhancing our hiring procedures, improving training initiatives, and bolstering oversight to maintain the utmost standards of safety and security. Officer Christopher Duran is currently on administrative leave; we are unable to offer further comment as it is a personnel matter."