Shooting in Las Cruces injures man

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police are looking into a shooting that happened last night on the 600 block of West Picacho Avenue.

The shooting happened at 10:40 PM, officials say. Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews rushed the man to UMC in El Paso. He is in critical condition, police officials say.

"The suspect is described only as a male with no additional information available at this time," a police spokesperson explained. "The Criminal Investigations Section of the Las Cruces Police Department is actively investigating the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Cruces Police at (575)-526-0795.