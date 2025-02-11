Catalytic converter arrests in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested two men and charged them with Criminal Mischief Vehicle Damage Catalytic Converter.

Officers were traveling west on Alameda Street when they saw a truck parked in the middle of Roseway with a man underneath. The man behind the wheel honked the horn to alert the man underneath the truck to the officers' presence. The man underneath the truck got up and ran away from the officers, police officials explained.

The officer called in the K-9 unit to find the man, later identified as Humberto Sandoval, 37. After a "short struggle" the officers arrested Sandoval. The officers took the man who was sitting behind the wheel, identified as Eduardo Contreras, 34. Investigators say the pair were allegedly in the process of stealing the truck's catalytic converter when the officers arrived.

In addition to the catalytic converter charge, Sandoval was also charged with evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search, or transport. Officers booked Sandoval into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $20,000 bond and Contreras on a $10,000 bond.