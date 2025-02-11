Watch Live: Four injured in explosion at Sun Metro Transit Center, Montana partially closed

Watch the fire live below:

Update (2:40 PM): Officials with the El Paso Fire Department says that one person was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital, three people were transported with minor injuries, and one person was injured but refused to go to the hospital.

Update (2:36 PM): A City of El Paso spokesperson says that all Sun Metro routes are currently operational, although riders could experience some delays throughout the day. The spokesperson says that airport operations have not been impacted.

"The City of El Paso Fire Department is actively responding to a structural fire at the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center, 10151 Montana. At this time, details about the fire and its cause are limited. Our primary focus is on containing the fire and the safety of our staff. We want to extend our sincere gratitude to our first responders for their swift action in addressing the situation. Currently, Sun Metro routes are all operational, however, riders may experience some delays as the day progresses. We appreciate the public’s patience and will provide updates as more information becomes available... El Paso International Airport operations are unaffected."

Update (2:28 PM): A BorderRAC spokesperson says that at least three people have been transported to the hospital from the scene and their team is working to contact families of the injured.

Update (2:10 PM): Read through the description of the facility by JMT, the company contracted to build the facility:

"This 35.5-acre campus is composed of four separate buildings for operations, maintenance, fueling, and bus wash. Through an innovative public-private partnership, and because of a strategic location near natural gas pipelines, liquid natural gas is piped directly into the facility’s fueling stations. The facility features administrative offices, training rooms, a call center, employee break rooms, workout areas, lockers and showers, coach operator and maintenance computer stations. Other areas include dispatch, fixed-route and rapid transit system operations, bus maintenance, fueling stations, and large canopied bus parking spots for the 200+ vehicle Sun Metro fleet."

Officials say that there are 45 emergency units on the scene.

Update (2:02 PM): Fire Department officials say that one person was seriously injured.

Fire officials say that they are using a defensive technique to fight the fire, meaning no personnel will be going into the building.

Update (1:38 PM): Police say they have closed down Montana between Wedgewood and Yarbrough in both directions.

The fire is happening next to the El Paso International Airport.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A vehicle exploded this afternoon at the main Sun Metro terminal, located on Montana in East El Paso. A large plume of smoke is visible for several miles right now.

"Vehicle exploded," a fire department spokesperson said. "Possibly inside the operations center. People evacuating."

The call first came in just after 1:00 PM.

El Paso Police are also responding to the Sun Metro Transit Operations Center to help the Fire Department.