Deputies arrest alleged Family Dollar burglar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Sheriff deputies arrested a man accused of breaking into the Family Dollar on the 6700 block of Doniphan Drive and taking two Twisted Teas.

Officials say deputies arrested Gerardo Morales, 34, and charged him with burglary of a building and criminal mischief. They booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a combined $13,000 bond.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office says the burglary happened yesterday. Deputies were called out to an activated security alarm at the store to find the front glass door broken. The estimated cost of the damage is $1,200. The spokesperson says that deputies looked through surveillance footage and started searching the area for a suspect. They say they found Morales nearby wearing the same clothing as depicted in the footage.