Angel Trevizo charged with assault in road rage incident

Update (February 12, 2025): El Paso Police say the officer was investigating a traffic hazard on February 3 on Sunland Park when the officer saw Angel Wolfgang Trevizo, 33, get out of his car and confront another driver stopped at an intersection.

Courtesy: EPPD

Police officials say that the officer tried to intervene "for the safety of the individual being confronted by Trevizo." Police have not publicly identified that person.

"The offender entered his vehicle and disobeyed the officer’s orders and drove away almost striking the officer," a police spokesperson explained today. "The officer fired his weapon striking Trevizo."

Officials say that officers at the scene treated Trevizo before emergency crews rushed him to the hospital.

EPPD's Crimes Against Persons unit and Shooting Review Team, as well as the Texas Rangers, investigated the shooting.

Court officials issued a warrant for Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant and had Trevizo booked on a $100,000 bond after he was released from the hospital.

Police have not publicly identified the officer, stating only that he or she is a six-year veteran of the department.

(February 3, 2025): Update: Police officials say that the incident started as road rage when a 33-year-old man tried to run over an officer.

Police say the unidentified man then ran away along Sunland Park, but was eventually apprehended. The man was injured and taken to the hospital, officials say. They add that the officer was not injured.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting at Cromo and Sunland Park in West El Paso.

The Texas Department of Transportation traffic camera system shows that police officers are blocking a large portion of Sunland Park as officers are on the scene investigating.

One person was injured and rushed to the hospital.

The shooting was first reporting at 2:01 PM.