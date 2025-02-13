Fatal crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police are looking into a fatal crash that happened this afternoon at the intersection of Griggs Avenue and Hermosa Street.

The crash happened at 3:20 PM, officials say. Investigators found that one car was traveling west on Griggs, while the second car traveled south on Hermosa. The second car ran a stop sig and was "struck broadside" by the other car, officials say. The second car rolled over, ejecting the 24-year-old female driver, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt. Emergency crews found her dead at the scene, according to police officials.

Police are waiting to identify the woman until her family can share the news. The driver of the first car, a 22-year-old woman, was not seriously injured, police officials say.

"The intersection is temporarily blocked while traffic investigators gather evidence and map the scene," a police spokesperson said this evening.