Mescalero man charged with assault

Dona Ana County Detention Center
Published 4:25 PM

MESCALERO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Myron Edward Blake Jr., 39, is charged with allegedly assaulting and severely injuring a woman.

Federal prosecutors say Blake Jr., an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, caused Jane Doe severe head trauma "and other injuries consistent with being struck by blunt objects."

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Blake Jr. is in custody pending his trial, the date for which has not yet been set. If convicted, Blake Jr. faces up to five years in prison.

Officials booked Blake into the Dona Ana County Detention Center on January 31, 2025, according to jail records.

