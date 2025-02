Update (2:20 PM): An ABC-7 crew on the scene says police are investigating near Noble and Myrtle.

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are at the scene of a shooting on the 1100 block of Texas Avenue in South-Central El Paso.

Emergency crews rushed one person to the hospital. Police officials did not specify the severity of the person's injuries.

No other information is currently available. ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene right now.