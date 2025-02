Water main break near Edgemere

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews are at the scene of an eight-inch water main break in East El Paso right now.

The break was spraying out water, as shown in a video captured and sent into ABC-7 by viewer L. Marquez.

Courtesy: L. Marquez

The break is on the 3300 block of Killarney Street, near Edgemere Boulevard.

"Customers in the immediate area may be experiencing low water pressure or no water service," El Paso Water spokesperson Denise Parra said this evening. "Our crews will be working on-site to make repairs to the line and restore service as soon as possible."