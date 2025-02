EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes of McCombs Street are closed in both directions at US-54 after a crash. The crash was first reported at 4:36 PM, according to a Texas Department of Transportation alert.

Courtesy: TxDOT

Traffic cameras in the area appear to show multiple emergency crews on the scene. All lanes are currently marked as blocked as crews work at the scene.

TxDOT currently lists the clearing time as unknown.