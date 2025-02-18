Bryan Armendariz sentenced for indecency with a child

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury convicted Bryan Armendariz, 22, of two counts of indecency with a child. Armendariz received a three-year state prison sentence as well. This is according to a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office.

The spokesperson says that Armendariz touched a child's private areas above the clothing. The spokesperson says that the victim "made the outcry in 2021 to her family, who reported it to the El Paso Police Department." ABC-7 reported when the El Paso Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit captured Armendariz in connection to this charge in April 2023. At the time he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $35,000 bond.

"Unless you have been a victim, it is impossible to fully understand how difficult it is for a young child to report that someone they trust has inappropriately touched him or her," District Attorney James Montoya is quoted as stating in part.