Las Cruces stabbing

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say the stabbing happened just after 5 PM on Sunday on the 300 block of South Telshor Boulevard. Officers say they found the victim unconscious and rushed him to the hospital.

"His condition remains critical as of Tuesday morning," a police department spokesperson explained.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened near the entrance of several businesses.

"Las Cruces police are following several leads but have not yet made an arrest in this case. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795."