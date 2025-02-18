Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Las Cruces stabbing

Police 'do not cross' tape
Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Police 'do not cross' tape
By
Published 1:41 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces police detectives are investigating a stabbing that left a 34-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say the stabbing happened just after 5 PM on Sunday on the 300 block of South Telshor Boulevard. Officers say they found the victim unconscious and rushed him to the hospital.

"His condition remains critical as of Tuesday morning," a police department spokesperson explained.

Investigators believe the stabbing happened near the entrance of several businesses.

"Las Cruces police are following several leads but have not yet made an arrest in this case. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795."

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content